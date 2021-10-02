8PAY Price Reaches $0.0704 on Top Exchanges (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. In the last week, 8PAY has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. One 8PAY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0704 or 0.00000147 BTC on major exchanges. 8PAY has a total market cap of $713,050.16 and approximately $453,234.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00068233 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00107014 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.81 or 0.00151559 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,817.30 or 0.99539232 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,386.55 or 0.07049644 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002553 BTC.

8PAY Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

