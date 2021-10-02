$945.72 Million in Sales Expected for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to announce $945.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $920.17 million to $979.00 million. Teradyne reported sales of $819.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full year sales of $3.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $3.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $4.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Teradyne.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. Teradyne’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS.

TER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.56.

TER traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,354,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,266. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $78.31 and a twelve month high of $147.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.66%.

In related news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $499,588.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,635.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

