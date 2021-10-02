$985.98 Million in Sales Expected for RH (NYSE:RH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect RH (NYSE:RH) to post $985.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for RH’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.01 billion and the lowest is $963.07 million. RH reported sales of $844.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that RH will report full year sales of $3.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $4.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RH.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.90. RH had a return on equity of 131.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.90 EPS. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RH shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of RH from $720.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. lifted their price target on shares of RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $730.33.

Shares of NYSE RH traded down $20.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $646.45. The company had a trading volume of 839,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,977. RH has a one year low of $330.64 and a one year high of $744.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $688.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $656.67. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RH by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

