AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a drop of 53.6% from the August 31st total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,971,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of AB International Group stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07. AB International Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.24.
About AB International Group
