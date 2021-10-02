AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a drop of 53.6% from the August 31st total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,971,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of AB International Group stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07. AB International Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.24.

About AB International Group

AB International Group Corp. is an Intellectual Property (IP) investment and licensing company. It engages in the acquisition and distribution of movies,TV show and music. The company was founded on July 29, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

