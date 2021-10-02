AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services. The Company’s brand portfolio consists of Volvo, Volvo Penta, UD, Terex Trucks, Renault Trucks, Prevost, Nova Bus and Mack. In addition to vehicles and machines, its offering includes a range of services, such as insurance, rental services, spare parts, preventive maintenance, service agreements, assistance services and information technology (IT) services. Its product range is divided into Vehicles and Services. The sale of new vehicles, machinery and engines comprise Vehicles, as well as the sale of used vehicles and machines, trailers, superstructures and special vehicles. Its Services include the sale of spare parts. “

VLVLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut AB Volvo (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded AB Volvo (publ) to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AB Volvo (publ) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS VLVLY opened at $22.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.67 and a 200-day moving average of $24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.07. AB Volvo has a fifty-two week low of $18.87 and a fifty-two week high of $28.18.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.81 billion. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 9.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AB Volvo will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

About AB Volvo (publ)

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

