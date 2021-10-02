ABB (NYSE:ABB) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ABB from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays set a $36.78 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $36.61 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ABB from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.88.

NYSE:ABB opened at $33.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12. ABB has a fifty-two week low of $24.07 and a fifty-two week high of $38.03.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. ABB had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that ABB will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ABB by 288.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ABB by 145.8% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ABB by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ABB by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

About ABB

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

