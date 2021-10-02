ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 32 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 32 target price on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 36 target price on ABB in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group set a CHF 33 price target on ABB in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 32 price target on ABB in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 29 target price on ABB in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 27.50 target price on ABB in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 30.79.

ABB has a 12-month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12-month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

