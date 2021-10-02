Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director David W. Ruttenberg Sells 60,367 Shares

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 60,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $759,416.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Accel Entertainment stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average is $11.85. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $13.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 47.52 and a beta of 1.30.
Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 32.90%. The firm had revenue of $201.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.47 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACEL shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.
Accel Entertainment Company Profile
Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.
