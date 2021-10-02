Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director David W. Ruttenberg Sells 60,367 Shares

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 60,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $759,416.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Accel Entertainment stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average is $11.85. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $13.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 47.52 and a beta of 1.30.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 32.90%. The firm had revenue of $201.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.47 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 67.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment during the second quarter worth $126,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 110,991.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACEL shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

