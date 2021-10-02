Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at HC Wainwright

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $180.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $168.00. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.24% from the stock’s current price.

XLRN has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $113.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.86.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

Shares of XLRN stock opened at $174.35 on Thursday. Acceleron Pharma has a 52 week low of $99.98 and a 52 week high of $189.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of -46.99 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.50.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 221.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $27.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,650 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total transaction of $997,832.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $750,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,286 shares of company stock worth $5,770,648 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 7.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 6.0% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 7.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 0.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.