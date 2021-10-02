Achain (ACT) Price Tops $0.0082 on Major Exchanges

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. In the last week, Achain has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. One Achain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a total market cap of $8.19 million and approximately $848,998.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,393.96 or 0.44649987 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.62 or 0.00351917 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00057031 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002777 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.32 or 0.00117542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.99 or 0.00227474 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Achain’s official website is www.achain.com . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

