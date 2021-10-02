Actinium (ACM) Trading Up 5.8% Over Last 7 Days

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $794,590.60 and $35,898.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0227 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Actinium has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000199 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

ACM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 35,063,850 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

