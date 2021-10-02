Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Bought by Strategic Global Advisors LLC

Strategic Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,691 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Acuity Brands worth $4,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on AYI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.59.

AYI stock opened at $173.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.35. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.90 and a 52 week high of $194.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $899.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.90 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

