ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Major Shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc Sells 250,000 Shares

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 29th, Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 82,505 shares of ADMA Biologics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $95,705.80.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 780,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $990,600.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 350,352 shares of ADMA Biologics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $434,436.48.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 879,092 shares of ADMA Biologics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $1,186,774.20.

NASDAQ ADMA opened at $1.19 on Friday. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $3.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 9.42 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The company has a market cap of $158.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.18.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 126.67% and a negative return on equity of 76.73%. The company had revenue of $17.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADMA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 2,530.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,758,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,895,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502,025 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,609,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,105 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,603,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 370.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 575,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 453,024 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 349,412 shares during the period. 31.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

