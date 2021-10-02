Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 8,374 Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 161.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 17.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the first quarter valued at $174,000. 71.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBK opened at $11.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.56. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 1-year low of $6.54 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.45 million, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $37.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.31 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Heritage Commerce Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

