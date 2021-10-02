Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 10,521 Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) by 374.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,521 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ContextLogic were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the second quarter valued at $59,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of ContextLogic by 43.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. 26.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Rajat Bahri sold 27,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $248,739.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 11,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $103,428.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 27,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,345,457 shares of company stock worth $9,252,271. Insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

WISH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. William Blair cut shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

NASDAQ WISH opened at $5.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average is $10.68. ContextLogic Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $32.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.91.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 296.87%. The business had revenue of $656.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

