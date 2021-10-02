Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 347.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,142,000 after acquiring an additional 52,479 shares during the last quarter. Mark Stevens grew its stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 29.8% in the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 28,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the second quarter valued at $397,000.

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF stock opened at $105.67 on Friday. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a one year low of $105.65 and a one year high of $105.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.67 and its 200 day moving average is $105.68.

