Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) by 1,514.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Braskem were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 225.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 107.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000.

Get Braskem alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAK shares. TheStreet raised Braskem from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America started coverage on Braskem in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Braskem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Braskem stock opened at $22.16 on Friday. Braskem S.A. has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.85. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.66.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $1.30. Braskem had a negative return on equity of 811.92% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Braskem S.A. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

Featured Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.