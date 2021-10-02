Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,997 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mark Stevens boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 738.5% in the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 189,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 166,900 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 9,338 shares during the period.

Shares of SLVO opened at $5.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.97. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $6.98.

