Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,429 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 73,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 16,465 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the second quarter worth $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 19.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 5.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.9% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPAY. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

In related news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $38,846.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ken D’amato sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $214,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $644,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,878 shares of company stock worth $1,509,819 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EPAY opened at $39.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.39 and a beta of 1.32. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.21.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.99 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.