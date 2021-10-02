Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 174 Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period.

Shares of BNDW stock opened at $79.96 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $79.20 and a 1 year high of $82.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.086 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

