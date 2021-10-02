Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 218 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 344.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPB. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.63.

SPB opened at $98.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.98 and a 12 month high of $98.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.88.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.01). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Spectrum Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.