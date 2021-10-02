Advisor Partners LLC Decreases Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Advisor Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GL. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Globe Life by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Globe Life by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Globe Life in the 1st quarter worth $763,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life in the 1st quarter worth $2,548,000. Finally, Barings LLC raised its position in Globe Life by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.20.

In other news, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $131,463.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 617 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $57,973.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,350 shares of company stock valued at $785,545. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Globe Life stock opened at $90.27 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.71 and a fifty-two week high of $108.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

