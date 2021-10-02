Advisor Partners LLC Grows Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in ResMed by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 4.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 15.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,871,000 after buying an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 26.6% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 34,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,732,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the first quarter worth about $393,000. 65.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 10,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.73, for a total value of $3,024,653.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,758,433.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.12, for a total value of $367,467.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,865,288. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,910 shares of company stock valued at $15,612,206. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.67.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $262.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $280.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.73. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.92 and a 12-month high of $301.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 80.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.10 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 31.52%.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

