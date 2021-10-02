Advisor Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $732,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,169 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 79.0% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $283.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $287.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.35. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $213.03 and a 52 week high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

