Advisor Partners LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Advisor Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,749 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,673,164 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $537,004,000 after acquiring an additional 240,110 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,446,207 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $509,271,000 after acquiring an additional 105,147 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,289,388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $377,654,000 after acquiring an additional 18,560 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,648,643 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $304,102,000 after acquiring an additional 30,143 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,561,220 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $294,105,000 after acquiring an additional 266,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.78.

Shares of BBY opened at $105.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.16. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.93 and a 52-week high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $92,678.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $537,195.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,636 shares of company stock worth $642,736. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.