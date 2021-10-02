Advisor Partners LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,179,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,894,000 after purchasing an additional 951,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,187,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,310 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,169,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,067 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,324,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,298,000 after acquiring an additional 318,857 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,593,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,669 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

IEFA stock opened at $74.37 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.