Advisor Partners LLC Sells 40 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,016 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,428,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,731,793,000 after purchasing an additional 166,366 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 29,453.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,457,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,055 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in United Rentals by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $791,570,000 after purchasing an additional 96,594 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,312,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $432,144,000 after purchasing an additional 13,311 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,969,000 after purchasing an additional 40,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.64.

NYSE URI opened at $358.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.25 and a twelve month high of $369.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $342.46 and a 200 day moving average of $328.47.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

