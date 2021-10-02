Advisory Services Network LLC Has $3.97 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,634 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,720 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in Comcast by 1.3% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. increased its position in Comcast by 3.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 4,745 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in Comcast by 1.2% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,659 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 3.4% during the first quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock opened at $57.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $262.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

