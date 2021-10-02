Advisory Services Network LLC Has $4.74 Million Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $4,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 83.4% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $33.79 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $19.29 and a 1-year high of $38.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.56.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

