Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 37,721 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,662 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,721 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 45,713 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 133,394 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 66,349 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 62,759 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 7,172 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $992,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.42.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $32.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.78. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 2.08.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

