Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 41,485 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 89.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,485 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 593.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 56,477 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 95.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,423,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,957,000 after acquiring an additional 118,320 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,800,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,248,000 after acquiring an additional 213,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $39.56 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $29.19 and a 1-year high of $40.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.57.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

