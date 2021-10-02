AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 748,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,804 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.57% of AerCap worth $38,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 46.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 216.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $60.44 on Friday. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $24.29 and a 12 month high of $63.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.90, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

