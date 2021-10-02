Aeterna Zentaris Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:AEZS)

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 25,493 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,703% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,414 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ AEZS opened at $0.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $93.40 million, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.86. Aeterna Zentaris has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $3.62.

Get Aeterna Zentaris alerts:

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Aeterna Zentaris had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 161.21%. The business had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aeterna Zentaris in the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aeterna Zentaris by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 29,244 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Aeterna Zentaris in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aeterna Zentaris in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aeterna Zentaris in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile

Æterna Zentaris, Inc operates as a specialty biopharmaceutical company commercializing and developing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its product Macimorelin, is an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist indicated for the diagnosis of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency. The company was founded on September 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.