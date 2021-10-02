Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $210,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) to post $210,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aethlon Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $400,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $20,000.00. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will report full-year sales of $1.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $290,000.00 to $2.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $95.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aethlon Medical.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aethlon Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Aethlon Medical in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Aethlon Medical stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.75. 341,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,821,982. Aethlon Medical has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 238.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 408,482 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 54.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 36,368 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 77.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aethlon Medical (AEMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.