AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) CFO Nicole M. Fernandez-Mcgovern Sells 26,500 Shares

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) CFO Nicole M. Fernandez-Mcgovern sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $132,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of UAVS stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $17.68. The firm has a market cap of $229.20 million, a P/E ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 4.74.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative return on equity of 23.16% and a negative net margin of 240.99%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of drones for commercial use. The firm also enables the capturing, imaging, editing and analyzing of images and data captured by drones; and intends on using commercial drones to be used for delivery services of goods. It offers contract manufacturing, drone solutions, and agriculture solutions.

