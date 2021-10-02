Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is a women’s health specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of new prescription contraceptive products. The Company’s lead product candidate is Twirla (TM), also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch currently in Phase 3 clinical development. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Agile Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $1.03 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.63.

Shares of NASDAQ AGRX opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.18. Agile Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.44.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agile Therapeutics news, CEO Alfred Altomari purchased 26,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $33,012.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dennis Reilly purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 226,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,410.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGRX. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $2,000,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 3,348.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 769,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 747,131 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 117.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 835,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 451,948 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $321,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 166.1% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 372,543 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 232,528 shares during the last quarter. 36.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

