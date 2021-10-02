Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $21.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Agiliti Inc. is an essential service provider to the healthcare industry. It offer medical equipment management and service solutions. Agiliti Inc. is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Get Agiliti alerts:

AGTI has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Agiliti from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Shares of Agiliti stock opened at $19.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.07. Agiliti has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $26.36.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $250.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.45 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agiliti will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGTI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,720,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Agiliti in the second quarter worth $2,228,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Agiliti during the second quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Agiliti during the second quarter worth $1,432,000. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agiliti (AGTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.