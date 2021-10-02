Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.63.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 target price (down from C$27.00) on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Air Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Air Canada in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective (down from C$34.00) on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACDVF opened at $19.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.47. Air Canada has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $24.82.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The company reported ($2.49) EPS for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative return on equity of 352.89% and a negative net margin of 137.54%. The business had revenue of $681.38 million during the quarter.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.