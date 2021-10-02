Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,615,600 shares, a decrease of 77.7% from the August 31st total of 7,236,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 133.5 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on AICAF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Air China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. DBS Vickers raised shares of Air China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 8.80 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Air China from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.80.

AICAF opened at $0.67 on Friday. Air China has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.75.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

