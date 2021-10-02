Alasdair Buchanan Buys 1,000,000 Shares of Prospex Energy PLC (LON:PXEN) Stock

Prospex Energy PLC (LON:PXEN) insider Alasdair Buchanan acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £40,000 ($52,260.26).

On Friday, August 27th, Alasdair Buchanan acquired 1,000,000 shares of Prospex Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £30,000 ($39,195.19).

Shares of LON PXEN opened at GBX 3.80 ($0.05) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.40. Prospex Energy PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 4.50 ($0.06). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.08 million and a PE ratio of -1.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.38.

Prospex Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas investment company in Europe. It holds interest in the Tesorillo Project that comprises two petroleum exploration licenses, the Tesorillo and Ruedalabola permits, which cover an area of approximately 38,000 hectares located in Cadiz Province in southern Spain; 50% economic interest in the exploration area of the EIV-1 Suceava Concession in Romania; and a 17% economic interest in the Podere Gallina exploration permit in Po Valley Basin, Italy.

