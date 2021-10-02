Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.60.

A number of analysts have commented on ALBO shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 46.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the first quarter worth about $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 90,960.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

ALBO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.23. 106,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.46. Albireo Pharma has a 1-year low of $27.23 and a 1-year high of $43.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.07. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 82.94% and a negative net margin of 1,468.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Albireo Pharma will post -6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.