Alexandria Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Alexandria Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $8,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. MIK Capital LP purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth $5,440,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 885,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,778,000 after purchasing an additional 20,148 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,550,000 after purchasing an additional 12,777 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Shares of TTWO opened at $158.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.58 and a 1-year high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.74.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.