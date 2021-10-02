Alexandria Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Alexandria Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $74,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG stock opened at $155.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.51. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $124.14 and a 1-year high of $163.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.