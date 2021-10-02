Alexandria Capital LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Alexandria Capital LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,703 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMIN. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 379,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,621,000 after purchasing an additional 107,603 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 371,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,277,000 after buying an additional 66,870 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 329,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,978,000 after acquiring an additional 13,111 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 277,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 167,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after acquiring an additional 51,351 shares in the last quarter.

SMIN stock opened at $61.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.00 and its 200 day moving average is $53.76. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $55.12.

