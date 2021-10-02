Alexandria Capital LLC Sells 167 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Alexandria Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up 1.0% of Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $10,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.0% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.53.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 109,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.39, for a total transaction of $25,937,468.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,890,087 shares in the company, valued at $25,849,417,752.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 829,132 shares of company stock worth $207,594,548 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock opened at $229.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $275.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.71.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.