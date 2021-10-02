Alexandria Capital LLC Sells 2,491 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Alexandria Capital LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $85.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.72. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $88.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.