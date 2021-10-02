Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 27th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.02). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.60 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 47.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

ATI opened at $17.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.80. Allegheny Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $25.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 37,816 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 29,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

