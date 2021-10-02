Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Short Interest Update

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a growth of 1,050.0% from the August 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 538,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

ALIZY stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.87. Allianz has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $26.85.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $33.52 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Allianz will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

