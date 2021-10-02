Alpha Impact Price Reaches $0.0302 on Exchanges (IMPACT)

Alpha Impact (CURRENCY:IMPACT) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. During the last week, Alpha Impact has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. One Alpha Impact coin can now be purchased for $0.0302 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges. Alpha Impact has a total market cap of $9.81 million and approximately $5,061.00 worth of Alpha Impact was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00067805 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00107423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.74 or 0.00147576 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,708.53 or 0.99522029 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,276.15 or 0.06834188 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002524 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Alpha Impact

Alpha Impact’s total supply is 424,128,123 coins and its circulating supply is 324,347,373 coins. Alpha Impact’s official Twitter account is @AlphaImpact_fi

Buying and Selling Alpha Impact

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Impact directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Impact should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Impact using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

