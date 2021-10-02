AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 484.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,664 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway comprises approximately 0.5% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $11,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 603,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,988,000 after acquiring an additional 353,693 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNI has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$139.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.78.

NYSE:CNI opened at $118.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.83 and its 200-day moving average is $111.17. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $98.69 and a 1-year high of $128.41.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.4827 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 48.99%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

